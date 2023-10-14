NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, and other Virginia lawmakers are hosting a special announcement event.

The event will be held at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility. The announcement will bring insight into the future for the Jefferson Lab.

Hosted by Warner and Friends of Jefferson Lab Chair Alan Witt, the announcement event will have guest speakers including: Youngkin, Kaine, U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones and Sen. Monty Mason.