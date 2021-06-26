Virginia June 26 COVID-19 update: Daily case increase trending upward, over half of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 208 new cases along with 14 new death related to COVID-19 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is slightly up at 1.5%.

As of Saturday morning, June 26, Virginia has an overall number of 679,680 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 529,031 have been confirmed by testing. 150,649 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 232 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,392 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 208, 679,680 total )

208, ) New Deaths ( + 14, 11,392 total )

14, ) Current Hospitalizations (232 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 8,962,502 percent of population with at least one dose: 58.4% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 70.5% percent of population fully vaccinated: 50.1% (4,279,531) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 61.1%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,870 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths (1 case,)

Chesapeake: 21,238 cases, 1,033 hospitalized, 306 deaths ( 10 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death)

Franklin: 1,141 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,273 cases, 66 hospitalized, 49 deaths (1 case)

Hampton: 10,723 cases, 436 hospitalized, 181 deaths ( 6 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,174 cases, 151 hospitalized, 70 deaths (2 cases)

James City County: 4,666 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths (1 case, -1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 603 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (1 case)

Newport News: 14,340 cases, 507 hospitalized, 239 deaths ( 3 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,031 cases, 1,038 hospitalized, 269 deaths (15 cases, -2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 808 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (1 case)

Poquoson: 896 cases, 26 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,197 cases, 685 hospitalized, 203 deaths (4 cases)

Southampton: 1,986 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths ( 1 case)

Suffolk: 8,004 cases, 463 hospitalized, 191 deaths (1 case, 1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 36,397 cases, 1,715 hospitalized, 415 deaths (24 cases, -1 hospitalized, 2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 771 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (-1 cases)

York: 3,803 cases, 83 hospitalized, 58 deaths (-2 cases, 1 hospitalized, 1 death)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.