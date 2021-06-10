Virginia June 10 COVID-19 update: Va. averaging under 200 new cases per day, 400 still hospitalized with COVID but trending down

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is reporting fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases per day on average and the commonwealth’s percent of positive tests is now down to 2% on average.
About 8 deaths are still being reported per day and about 400 people are still currently hospitalized with COVID-19, but both of those numbers are trending down, particularly hospitalizations.
Vaccine doses administered per day has dropped considerably with falling demand, but Virginia is hoping to keep vaccinations going after investing $20 million into outreach.
Statewide numbers
- New cases: (+215, 677,425 total), 198 per day on average
- New deaths (+10, 11,270 total)
- Current hospitalizations (+7 patients, 402 total)
- Testing (2% 7-day average of positive tests)
- Doses administered (8,513,126 total doses, 25,313 per day on average, 3,984,789 fully vaccinated, 56.4% with at least one dose, 46.7% fully vaccinated (58% of adults)
- Doses distributed (9,461,875total), 85.6% of doses received have been administered
Local cases
- Accomack: 2,866 cases, 211 hospitalized 44 deaths (no change)
- Chesapeake: 21,159 cases, 1,021 hospitalized, 303 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalization, +1 death)
- Franklin: 1,135 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+1 death)
- Gloucester: 2,260 cases, 64 hospitalized, 49 deaths (no change)
- Hampton: 10,684 cases, 414 hospitalized, 179 deaths (+1 hospitalization)
- Isle of Wight: 3,168 cases, 150 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+2 cases)
- James City County: 4,652 cases, 163 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+1 case)
- Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)
- Newport News: 14,260 cases, 483 hospitalized, 234 deaths (+4 cases, +2 hospitalizations, +1 death)
- Norfolk: 17,948 cases, 1,026 hospitalized, 267 deaths (+5 cases, +1 death)
- Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)
- Poquoson: 895 cases, 25 hospitalized, 17 deaths (no change)
- Portsmouth: 9,154 cases, 681 hospitalized, 201 deaths (no change)
- Southampton: 1,985 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)
- Suffolk: 7,994 cases, 459 hospitalized, 191 deaths (no change)
- Virginia Beach: 36,264 cases, 1,694 hospitalized, 409 deaths (+8 cases, +2 hospitalizations, +1 death)
- Williamsburg: 771 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case)
- York: 3,786 cases, 78 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+3 cases)