Virginia June 10 COVID-19 update: Va. averaging under 200 new cases per day, 400 still hospitalized with COVID but trending down

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is reporting fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases per day on average and the commonwealth’s percent of positive tests is now down to 2% on average.

About 8 deaths are still being reported per day and about 400 people are still currently hospitalized with COVID-19, but both of those numbers are trending down, particularly hospitalizations.

Vaccine doses administered per day has dropped considerably with falling demand, but Virginia is hoping to keep vaccinations going after investing $20 million into outreach.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+215, 677,425 total), 198 per day on average

New deaths (+10, 11,270 total)

Current hospitalizations (+7 patients, 402 total)

Testing (2% 7-day average of positive tests)

Doses administered (8,513,126 total doses, 25,313 per day on average, 3,984,789 fully vaccinated, 56.4% with at least one dose, 46.7% fully vaccinated (58% of adults)

Doses distributed (9,461,875total), 85.6% of doses received have been administered

Local cases