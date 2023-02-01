RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Housing has awarded a $40 million grant to the state’s 21 Planning District Commissions to help create new housing opportunities.

According to a press release, The grant program will go towards stimulating regional affordable housing initiatives and, to date, has brought over 250 apartment and single-family homes to communities across Virginia.

Virginia Housing says they believe there will be more than 1,800 affordable units developed by the end of the three-year grant.

“We are thankful for Virginia Housing’s generous support for much-needed affordable units and for entrusting PDCs to spearhead collaborative efforts with regional and local organizations to help meet critical housing needs,” said Lou Ann Wallace, president of the Virginia Association of Planning District Commissions. “PDCs are doing what they do best—bringing stakeholders together to address challenges that reach across local borders.”

