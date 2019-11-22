Virginia horse tests positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A horse in Virginia that was euthanized Monday tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1.

The horse was admitted Sunday to the Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine Large Animal Hospital in Blacksburg with neurological signs of Equine Herpesvirus-1, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Thursday.

The horse “deteriorated” and was euthanized Monday, the release said. The test results for Equine Herpesvirus-1 came back positive Wednesday.

All exposed horses at the hospital were immediately isolated. They will be monitored twice a day for fever and other clinical signs of the virus.

The release did not say where the farm is that had the sick horse, but said it is under quarantine. Horses at that farm are also being monitored, the release said.

While the disease can be deadly, there is “no cause for alarm” for the general horse population in the state, the release said. The virus is present all over the world, and many horses carry the virus without any clinical signs for the rest of their lives.

Horses rarely exhibit the neurological form of the disease.

The Equine Disease Communications Center Biosecurity web pages have more information on best practices for disease prevention in horses.

VDACS has more information on EHV-1 at: vdacs.virginia.gov/animals-equine-herpes-virus.shtml.