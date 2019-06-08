Virginia Diner among businesses affected by flooding in Sussex

SUSSEX CO., Va. (WAVY) – Many residents and businesses were affected by flooding in Sussex on Friday.

Reid Foster, Sussex County Public Safety Coordinator, said Sussex got another inch of rain last night.

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, they got over 4.5 inches of rain in about 45 minutes.

Virginia Diner, which currently has water inside enough to cover the floor, is among the business who were affected by the heavy rain from Friday along with Virginia Diner Peanut Production and the Wakefield Farm Services

Route 460 was not shut down, but was narrowed down to one lane for an hour when water began to rise. By 12:30 a.m. Friday night, all lanes were opened.

The diner told 10 On Your Side it officially reopened on Monday.