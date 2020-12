Virginia Dec. 25 COVID-19 update: VDH reports 4,078 new cases, 2,478 hospitalizations; 29 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 4,078 new coronavirus cases on Friday with 2,478 current hospitalizations and 29 new deaths.

According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, new cases are at record levels and climbing across all health districts.

Additionally, the 29 new deaths put the state total at 4,820.

Since the start of the pandemic, Virginia has had a total of 327,993 COVID-19 cases.

Vaccine administration began earlier this week, with doses going to healthcare workers and long-term care residents, and staff as part of Phase 1a of the vaccine prioritization guidelines.

The state has administered 43,043 vaccine doses, and zero individuals have had the full vaccination of two doses.

Hampton Roads is continuing to see record levels of new cases and hospitalizations, and about 11.5% of tests are coming back positive.