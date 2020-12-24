Virginia Dec. 24 COVID-19 update: New cases break record for 2nd straight day, 31 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported a record-breaking increase in coronavirus cases for the second-straight day Thursday, with 4,782.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 31 new deaths and saw its total of COVID-19 hospitalizations go down by 9 patients to 2,577. Still hospitalizations are on the rise, as well as cases and deaths.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+4,782, 323,915 total), trending up (two straight days of record breaking increases)

Case incidence rate: 44.1 per 100K, trending up overall

New deaths (+31, 4,791 total), trending up (34 per day on average)

Current hospitalizations (-9 patients, 2,577 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, Testing (11.5% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia’s testing average is back up to around 30,000 per day

Cases are expected to continue to rise overall base on current trends, the University of Virginia’s model shows, with as many as 14,000 cases per day in the first week of February.

With that levels of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations will also go up. Virginia’s currently averaging 34 deaths reported per day and the U.S. is averaging 6,500 per day.

Local cases

Accomack: 1,604 cases, 120 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+21 cases)

Chesapeake: 8,784 cases, 595 hospitalized, 96 deaths (+125 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Franklin: 649 cases, 34 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+6 cases)

Gloucester: 791 cases, 28 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+7 cases)

Hampton: 4,022 cases, 191 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+34 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 1,411 cases, 75 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+30 cases, +3 hospitalized)

James City County: 1,689 cases, 94 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+58 cases)

Mathews: 287 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 death (+1 cases)

Newport News: 5,500 cases, 198 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+99 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 8,230 cases, 543 hospitalized, 104 deaths (+80 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 418 cases, 54 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+8 cases)

Poquoson: 291 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+7 cases)

Portsmouth: 4,128 cases, 412 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+83 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,112 cases, 35 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+13 cases, + 1 death)

Suffolk: 3,725 cases, 227 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+90 cases, + 3 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 15, 128 cases, 706 hospitalized, 140 deaths (+269 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 349 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 cases)

York: 1,362 cases, 36 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+28 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Key local metrics

960 new cases, trending up

1 new deaths, trending up overall

-21 current patients (573 total), trending up overall

Test positivity: 12.8%, trending up overall

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 15.3% — trending up overall

Eastern Shore — 9.6% — steady after recent upward trend

Hampton — 13.8% — trending up overall

Norfolk — 12.9% — trending up overall

Peninsula — 11.5% — trending up overall

Portsmouth — 14.4% — trending up overall

Virginia Beach — 13.8% — trending up overall

Western Tidewater —11.7% — trending up overall

