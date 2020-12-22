Virginia Dec. 22 COVID-19 update: Record 2,508 hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, 51 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations went up again to a new record on Tuesday, passing 2,500 patients for the first time.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 51 new COVID-19 deaths (34 on average per day) and 3,591 new coronavirus cases (3,739 per on average). Both of those metrics are also trending up.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+3,591, 314,481 total), trending up

Case incidence rate: 43.9 per 100K, trending up overall

New deaths (+51, 4,705 total), trending up (34 per day on average)

Current hospitalizations (+66 patients, 2,508 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, Testing (11.7% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia’s testing average is back up to around 30,000 per day

The commonwealth is currently battling multiple outbreaks, which are now reported all in the same place. The new dashboard is updated on Fridays. Health care workers are in the process of being vaccinated, and then long-term care center residents will start receiving vaccines next week. Health administrators are working to educate residents about vaccine facts and are encouraging them to take the vaccine for their safety and the safety of health care workers.

The hospitalization trend continues to go up, with 535 people in the ICU as of Tuesday, 80% of capacity (67% this time last year). 28,175 people to date have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and discharged, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data shows.

The record numbers have some health systems, including VCU in Richmond, rescheduling elective surgeries.

The United States broke its current COVID-19 hospitalization record as well yesterday, with more than 115,000 hospitalized, and average daily reported deaths are at a record of 2,600 per day.

Our daily update is published. States reported 2.1 million tests, 178k cases, and 1,485 deaths. There are a record 115,351 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US. pic.twitter.com/xy21PNNvyF — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 22, 2020

Local cases

Hampton Roads is seeing its numbers steadily increase, including hospitalizations, which hit a record 582 patients on Tuesday. The overall test positivity rate for the region is 13.4% and trending up.

Accomack: 1,588 cases, 119 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 8,547 cases, 587 hospitalized, 95 deaths (+112 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 637 cases, 34 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 748 cases, 27 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+17 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Hampton: 3,930 cases, 186 hospitalized, 43 deaths (no change)

Isle of Wight: 1,365 cases, 71 hospitalized, 29 deaths ( +11 cases)

James City County: 1,597 cases, 92 hospitalized, 26 deaths ( +36 cases)

Mathews: 275 cases, 14 hospitalized, 2 death (+6 cases)

Newport News: 5,315 cases, 192 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+124 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 7,988 cases, 535 hospitalized, 1012deaths (+165 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 405 cases, 54 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+5 cases)

Poquoson: 279 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+9 cases)

Portsmouth: 3,991 cases, 406 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+44 cases, + 1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,095 cases, 35 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+3 cases, + 1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 3,581 cases, 223 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+29 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 14,619 cases, 679 hospitalized, 134 deaths (+183 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 346 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (-4 cases)

York: 1,306 cases, 35 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+30 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Key local metrics

781 new cases, trending up overall

6 new deaths, trending up overall

+47 new current hospitalizations (582 total, 107 in ICU), record for the region and trending up

Test positivity rate (13.4%), trending up overall

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 15.2% — trending up overall ( Chesapeake schools going to all virtual learning after winter break)

( Eastern Shore — 10.6% — steady after recent upward trend

Hampton — 14.8% — trending up overall

Norfolk — 12.8% — trending up overall

Peninsula — 12.1% — trending up overall

Portsmouth — 14.6% — trending up overall

Virginia Beach — 14.4% — trending up overall

Western Tidewater —12.3% — trending up overall

For more coronavirus information, click here.