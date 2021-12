Virginia Dec. 2 COVID-19 update: COVID metrics up some but still stable; 88% of Va. adults have at least 1 vaccine dose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is continuing to see slight increases in its COVID metrics, but they still remain stable overall a week out from Thanksgiving.

Cases are up 1,647 per day on average, about 150 cases higher per day than the last month. Test positivity is also up to 7%, and current COVID hospitalizations are back above 1,000 patients, but no metrics is seeing a major spike. Deaths also continue to decrease, down to 19 per day, as vaccinations increase.

Nearly all infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, but the good news is 88% of Virginia adults now have at least one dose and 77.5% are fully vaccinated. Boosters are also now available for all adults to provide increased protection heading into the winter months.

State metrics

New cases (+2,472 , 974,001 total), 1,647 per day, slight uptick but still steady overall

, 974,001 total), Deaths ( +11 , 14,741 total), 18 per day and still going down overall

, 14,741 total), Current hospitalizations (+40 patients, 1,005 total currently ), steady overall but slight increase recently

), steady overall but slight increase recently Test positivity: 7% , rising

, rising Vaccine doses administered: 12,800,512

Percent of population with at least one dose: 74.6% (6,367,372)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 88.4%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 65.2% (5,530,226)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77.5%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,296,503

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local cases