Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 15 Update: State metrics continue downtrend, nearly 64% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 871 new cases Monday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 5.4%.

As of Monday morning, Nov. 15, Virginia has an overall number of 946,061 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 700,857 have been confirmed by testing. 245,204 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently 829 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 14,392 people in the state.

The VDH does not report COVID-19 metrics during the weekend. State health officials reported 1,301 cases on Saturday along with 1,052 cases on Sunday.

Hospitalizations and staffing problems for health care workers are going to be a major issue heading into the winter. Virginia still has bed capacity, but there are concerns there won’t be enough health care workers to effectively treat patients if numbers continue to go up. Southwest Virginia, where hospital beds are already scarce, has had to limit other procedures in the meantime.

State metrics

New cases ( + 871) 946,061 total

871) 946,061 total Deaths (14,392 total)

Current hospitalizations ( 829 total currently )

) Test positivity: 5.4%

Vaccine doses administered: 12,126,187

Percent of population with at least one dose: 72.2% (6,160,750)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 85.6%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 63.8% (5,442,744)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 75.8%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 903,571

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local cases

Accomack: 4,142 cases, 319 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+14 case, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 29,255 cases, 1327 hospitalized, 365 deaths (+71 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,661 cases, 76 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+9 cases)

Gloucester: 3,921 cases, 92 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+8 cases)

Hampton: 15,283 cases, 702 hospitalized, 244 deaths (+27 cases, +4 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 4,554 cases, 229 hospitalized, 90 deaths (+12 cases)

James City County: 7,194 cases, 258 hospitalized, 95 deaths (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 900 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 20,898 cases, 797 hospitalized, 304 deaths (+37 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 24,769 cases, 1,533 hospitalized, 350 deaths (+54 cases, +3 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Northampton: 1,166 cases, 103 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+4 cases)

Poquoson: 1,359 cases, 37 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 12,844 cases, 904 hospitalized, 246 deaths (+17 cases)

Southampton: 2,414 cases, 87 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 11,093 cases, 708 hospitalized, 243 deaths (+17 cases, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 50,586 cases, 2,646 hospitalized, 563 deaths (+149 cases, +9 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,183 cases, 36 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 5,594 cases, 131 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)