Virginia COVID-19 May 17 update: State metrics continue downward trend, nearly 50% of population partially vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 272 new cases along with 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth dropped to 3.3%.

As of Monday morning, May 17, Virginia has an overall number of 670,456 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 521,930 have been confirmed by testing. 148,526 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 661 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 11 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,029 people in the state.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 272, 670,456 total )

272, ) New Deaths ( + 10, 11,029 total )

10, ) Current Hospitalizations (661 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 7,109,951) (41,954 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 48.3%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 37.8%)

Local Metrics

Accomack: 2,840 cases, 209 hospitalized 41 deaths

Chesapeake: 20,931 cases, 997 hospitalized, 298 deaths

Franklin: 1,138 cases, 57 hospitalized, 32 deaths

Gloucester: 2,200 cases, 61 hospitalized, 48 deaths

Hampton: 10,462 cases, 369 hospitalized, 178 deaths

Isle of Wight: 3,138 cases, 148 hospitalized, 68 deaths

James City County: 4,609 cases, 154 hospitalized, 72 deaths

Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths

Newport News: 13,983 cases, 448 hospitalized, 228 deaths

Norfolk: 17,697 cases, 992 hospitalized, 259 deaths

Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths

Poquoson: 875 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths

Portsmouth: 9,067 cases, 675 hospitalized, 196 deaths

Southampton: 1,972 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths

Suffolk: 7,930 cases, 450 hospitalized, 190 deaths

Virginia Beach: 35,950 cases, 1,622 hospitalized, 400 deaths

Williamsburg: 767 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths

York: 3,731 cases, 69 hospitalized, 54 deaths

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.