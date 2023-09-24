WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Jen Kiggans introduced legislation to try and ensure members of the military are paid in the case of a government shutdown, according to a release.
The “Pay Our Troops Act” is meant to protect military members and certain Department of Defense civilian employees and contractors should Congress not provide temporary or full-year federal funding by Sept. 30, a release states.
“I will not allow the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our country go without pay,” said Kiggans, in a release. “Our servicemembers shouldn’t suffer because of Washington’s dysfunction. As we continue working to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month, this legislation will give our troops the financial certainty they deserve.”
Kiggans said, in a release, that her bill could use available sums from the Treasury to provide pay for the Armed Forces as well as civilian employees and contractors of the Department of Defense.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.