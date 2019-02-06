Virginia closer to being a hands-free state

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia lawmakers have passed a bill that would make it illegal to drive with a cell phone in your hand.

Under HB1811/SB1341, drivers caught using a phone to check out apps, text or call could be fined $125 for a first offense, and then $250 for the second offense and every time after.

The new law would prohibit driving with your phone in your hand, but you’d still be able to talk on speaker with your phone somewhere else in the car.

The current law only prohibits texting or writing an email while driving.

The bill was passed in both the House and Senate. It would become law in January 2020 if the governor signs it.