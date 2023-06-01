CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — No. 7 national seed Virginia (45-12) will play the opening game of the NCAA Charlottesville Regional on Friday when it takes on Army at noon. The Cavaliers are a top-8 national seed for the fifth time since 2010 and are hosting an NCAA regional for the 10th time in program history.

East Carolina and Oklahoma will finish off Friday’s action at Disharoon Park with a 7 p.m. matchup. The four-team, double-elimination format will continue with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday at noon and 6 p.m. If necessary, a second regional final will take place on Monday (time TBD).