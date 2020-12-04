Virginia Beach’s Stolle elected president of Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVYY) — Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle is the next president of the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys.

Stolle was elected during a virtual boarding meeting on Friday and will replace Jeff Haislip, the Fluvanna County Commonwealth’s Attorney. He’ll serve a one-year term in 2021.

“I am honored to serve as President of such a respected Association,” Stolle said. “For many years I have had the honor of working alongside other prosecutors from across Virginia to better our criminal justice system. While our membership is comprised of individuals representing a wide range of political views, we all stand united in our desire to ensure the safety of all Virginians. Over the next year our criminal justice system faces numerous challenges as we begin to emerge from this pandemic. VACA stands ready to work with the courts, law enforcement, the defense bar, and most importantly – our communities – to find new and innovative solutions to these challenges. Working together we can alleviate the backlogs and bring justice to those who have had to wait for so long.”

Stolle has been in a leadership role since taking office in 2014, VACA says, and he’s been a member for more than 20 years. . He also serves on the Executive Board of the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA) and as co-chair of the Virginia Criminal Justice Conference (VCJC).

The VACA includes prosecutors from Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices across Virginia’s 120 jurisdictions, with the mission to “foster a closer relationship among fellow prosecutors, law enforcement and the public; to promote uniformity in the fair, effective, and efficient administration of the law; to provide input on legislation that advances public safety for all in the Commonwealth; and to educate citizens of all aspects of the criminal justice system.”