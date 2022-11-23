VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach woman is now a Powerball winner. Elsie Lambino won $100,000 with her lucky ticket in the October 26 Powerball drawing.

Lambino told Lottery officials that although she was in a hurry when she stopped at the Food Lion in the Fairfield Shopping Center, she decided to buy the ticket.

She chose the ticket numbers by using family birthdays and anniversaries. The combination proved successful in the drawing as she chose the winning numbers, 19-36-37-46-56 and the Powerball number, 24. The Virginia Lottery says, “The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.”

Usually, the Powerball ticket would only have $50,000 in winnings, but Lambino spent an extra dollar for Power Play®, which doubled her potential prize money.

She told Lottery officials, “I said to my husband, ‘This can’t be!” Lambino said she does not currently have plans for the prize money.