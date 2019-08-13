Virginia Beach woman accused of trying to kidnap children at Target appears before judge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The woman accused of trying to kidnap two children at a Virginia Beach Target appeared before a judge Tuesday.

This was the third attempt at an arraignment for 30-year-old Patricia Metz, after a scheduled arraignment on Friday and Monday were continued.

According to court documents, Metz had refused to put on her jail jumpsuit to appear in court and said she didn’t understand the charges filed against her.

The judge appointed a public defender to Metz, and both the defender and Metz appeared before the judge via iPad.

The judge asked Metz to confirm her name, saying, “Are you Patricia Metz?” Metz responded, “Do you know [expletive] who I am?”

Metz continued to speak out and shouted at deputies while asking for cigarettes and clothes. She also mentioned that someone had kidnapped her children.



At the end of the appearance, the judge told Metz to put clothes on. The judge also granted a competency and sanity evaluation, which is scheduled for September 10.

10 On Your Side also found that Metz’s mother and sister both took out emergency protective orders against her after violent episodes in the past.

In one instance, it says she told her mother to go to sleep, and then kicked her in the jaw when she got up to turn off the TV.