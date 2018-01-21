Virginia Beach Wegmans slated to open in 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The new Wegmans supermarket in Virginia Beach is scheduled to open in 2019.

Wegmans Food Markets Spokeperson Valerie Fox says they will start construction on the location this spring.

The lease for the new location was signed around this time last year. It will be located near the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard.

Wegmans is looking to build a store up to 130,000 square feet with a parking deck in the front parking lot and a mezzanine level for cafe seating.

