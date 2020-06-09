Virginia Beach twins tie dye face masks for teachers and classmates

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.a (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to shelter in place, canceling school and leaving parents and kids to find creative ideas to keep themselves busy.

One Virginia Beach family found the perfect way to do just that, all while helping their community stay protected from the virus.

5th graders and twins Cameron and Greyson Smith are making sure they, their friends and teachers stay safe and “on trend” by giving face masks the ultimate glow up.

Their mom, Casey Smith works in the medical field and she brought home face masks and the twins were inspired. They figured since they have to wear them, they may as well look stylish.

So the pair got to work, putting their own creative spin on the masks. They tie dyed 50 masks in about 5 hours, and brought them to their school to be donated to teachers and fellow classmates.

“This is like the quarantine art … I don’t know how to say it … this is our art lessons for the year,” Cameron Smith said.



“Basically, Mom had to be home school teacher of all sorts of, music, math. This was art class one day,” Casey Smith said.

Cameron and Greyson will be heading off to 6th grade in the fall. Unfortunately, their 5th grade graduation ceremony won’t be happening because of the pandemic. That’s why their mom said Ocean Lakes Elementary is holding a drive-through “send off” for their students.

Cameron and Greyson figured their spunky masks would be the perfect way to lift everyone’s spirits at the send off.

The kids loved the idea of the masks so much, they plan to tie dye even more and hand them out to anyone in the community who may need one.