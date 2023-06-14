VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s television so good it should be a crime. The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office will be featured on a new A&E series, “Booked: First Day In.”

The show pulls back the curtain on what happens after someone is arrested. According to a press release, every day in America around 25,000 people are arrested and booked into jail.

The first episode, which airs Thursday at 10 p.m., takes place inside the Virginia Beach Correctional Center. Only the arrestees who agreed to be on camera were filmed.

“Transparency is the cornerstone of everything we do, so we had no qualms about giving camera crews access to our facility. We had a great experience working with the production team and are proud to show the integrity, professionalism and compassion of our deputies.” Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb

The deputies featured on the show work in intake, also known as booking. They’re tasked with searching arrestees for drugs, weapons and other contraband, taking fingerprints and mug shots and, if denied bond — dressing them out in a jail jumpsuit.