Virginia Beach receives $836,000 grant for catastrophe preparedness

Flooding in the Red Mill section of Virginia Beach on August 6, 2020 (Courtesy: Bre Sullivan)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach has received a grant totaling more than $836,000 to help prepare for potential catastrophes in the future.

The grant, awarded by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, is one of 12 awarded to jurisdictions throughout Virginia through the 2020 Regional Catastrophic Preparedness Grant Program.

The funds will be used to “support activities and initiatives designed to build capacity and develop innovative regional solutions for issues and gaps related to catastrophic incidents,” VDEM wrote in a news release.

“FEMA continues to recognize the importance of investing in Virginia’s coastal region,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “Virginia Beach faces a particularly challenging set of circumstances and will use this funding to support disaster response planning.”

2020 Regional Catastrophic Preparedness Grant Program aims to close known capability gaps in housing and logistics and supply chain management.

“Our city deeply appreciates FEMA’s vote of confidence,” said Virginia Beach Mayor “Bobby” Dyer. “This funding will help Virginia Beach and the region address a gap in providing housing options after a disaster and will assist in improving our capability in recovery.”

Latest Posts: