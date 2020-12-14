Virginia Beach program provides assistance for heating system repairs and replacements

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation group says they can help eligible homeowners repair or replace defective HVAC equipment through the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program.

City leaders say the program helps make home rehabilitation and repairs more affordable for low to moderate-income homeowners.

The loans and grants are provided to eligible applicants for emergency home repairs.

In addition to HVAC help, other emergency home repairs include:

Replacing defective air conditioning equipment

Correcting electrical, gas, and plumbing hazards

Correcting defective roof/ceiling assemblies in life-threatening situations

Making accessibility and usability modifications.

The program is not intended for making routine maintenance repairs to systems or equipment.

