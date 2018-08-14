Virginia Beach Police launch WECam program to help fight crime

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police want community members to be their partners in fighting crime.

You can help them by joining the Witness Electronic Camera Program — or WECam.

In today’s world of rising technology many people and businesses have security cameras for peace of mind. That means your camera could be a witness to crime nearby.

Signing up is a proactive approach to fighting crime in your neighborhood. It gives police a database of where to find surveillance video in a case that has little or no leads.

Your video and information could make a critical difference in detectives’ ability to crack a case.

Register to join the WECam network, at this link.

In June, 10 On Your Side told you about a similar program with Norfolk’s Police Department called Virtual Neighborhood Watch.