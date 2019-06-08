Virginia Beach memorial walk being held Saturday at Mount Trashmore

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This weekend, the Virginia Beach community will come together to remember the 12 lives lost at the Virginia Beach Municipal shooting.

This time, it’s at Mount Trashmore Park for a memorial walk.

Angel Perkins and her family started organizing it the day after the shooting because they thought the city should mourn together.

“After hearing about the tragedy that shook our community, my family and I went to bed with very heavy hearts.We work up with tears. We knew at that time it was imperative to somehow bring our community together,” she said.

So, Perkins go to work by printing out flyers. She says she originally expected about 50 people to attend, but word spread and now she’s expecting up to 2,000.

Although she didn’t personally know any of the victims, she says her family was emotionally affected and wanted to mourn with others.

“The idea behind the event is that on this day, we’ll walk as our own individuals. We too will walk as one,” she said.

Attendees will have the option to walk in a longer walk or shorter walk.

Counselors, therapy dogs and churches will also be in attendance to help residents start the healing process.

“I’m praying it will be a time to come together and support one another and step in the direction of healing because it will take years of healing,” Perkins said.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the walk will start at 10 a.m.

The event is free and will be held at the Kids Cove Playground at the park.