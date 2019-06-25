Virginia Beach man who had 82K files of child porn to serve 25 years in prison

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who investigators say had more than 82,000 files of child pornography at his Virginia Beach home will serve 25 years in prison.

According to a release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin D. Stolle’s office, David Zdan, of the 300 block of Oakshire Drive, was sentenced Monday for five counts of distribution of child pornography and 34 counts of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 50 years, with 25 suspended, and 25 years supervised probation on release with 25 years good behavior.

Authorities raided Zdan’s home back in April 2017 after a three-month investigation in which they received 20 partial downloads from Zdan’s IP address, with files containing acronyms associated with child pornography.

During the search, they found the 82,000-plus files of child porn on Zdan’s computer and external hard drives.