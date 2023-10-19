NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 19, to over 20 years in prison after stealing/breaking into five cars — four in one day — in the span of a week using a gun, and leading officers on two high-speed chases.

The first instance occurred on Nov. 3, 2020, in Chesapeake.

30-year-old Bryant Marcus Wilkerson approached an individual sitting in the driver seat of their car after they just left work. Wilkerson told the driver to get out of the car or he would shoot.

Wilkerson put himself in between the car door before the driver could close it. He repeated that he would shoot the driver if they didn’t exit the car, showed the person a gun and then hit them in the face with it.

The driver got out of the vehicle and Wilkerson drove it away. The car was found abandoned the next day.

On Nov. 9, 2020, Wilkerson had four separate cases of carjacking. He approached a person sitting in the driver seat of their car in Currituck County, N.C.

Wilkerson opened the passenger side door, pointed a gun at the driver, and ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle.

However, after the driver got out, Wilkerson was unable to start the car because the driver took the key fob. Wilkerson then got into a different car that was unattended with the engine running and fled the scene.

He led deputies from the Currituck County Police Department on a high-speed chase, driving into oncoming traffic at high speeds and running cars off the road. Eventually, he abandoned that car.

After fleeing on foot, Wilkerson hopped on the hood of a different car, pointed his gun at the driver and told him to get out. He fired a shot into the dash and pointed the gun at the driver again, ordering him to get out.

Wilkerson drove the car away, and led officers on another high-speed chase, going over 100 mph while driving into opposing traffic on an expressway.

Law enforcement officers were able to flatten Wilkerson’s tires using spike strips, forcing him to stop. Wilkerson fled on foot again, robbed another person and broke into another locked vehicle. Officers found Wilkerson hiding in the car with the gun and took him into custody.