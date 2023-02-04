VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Music lovers could take over the sand at the Oceanfront this summer for more than one festival.

In addition to Something in the Water, Beach IT is expected to take to the sand.

The two stage, three-day celebration of live country music is expected to happen June 23 through June 25 between 1st and 8th streets.

“It’s something that benefits the hotels but it also benefits the citizens of Virginia Beach too because they don’t have to travel to see such great entertainment,” said Virginia Beach Hotel Association President John Zirkle.

Zirkle says Something in the Water is already booking really well, even comparing bookings to 2019.

Zirkle says events like this help keep tourism alive in the resort city.

“Things like this, Atlantic Park coming on all of these things are going to keep tourists and visitors coming to Virginia Beach and keep making the city better than it already is,” Zirkle said.

The festival is expected to bring together emerging artists and A-list artists too.

“This country show could be one of the biggest country shows we’ve ever had,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer.

District 3 City Councilman Michael Berlucchi said it’s exciting to see growing enthusiasm for festivals and outdoor events around the Oceanfront and throughout the city.

“We are welcoming new festivals and are continuing to support and evolve the ones residents know and love,” Berlucchi said. “All of this reflects the fact that our Virginia Beach community is a welcoming place where people want to live, visit, and enjoy.”

Said Zirkle: “When you have Something in the Water, Jackalope and now Beach IT coming, those are things that just get our name out there and make people go, ‘Wow, look at Virginia Beach, what a great place.'”

While it’s not known yet who is performing or when tickets go on sale, it’s on the council agenda for Tuesday night.