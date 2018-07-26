Virginia Beach homeless shelter opens this summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center is scheduled to open this summer. Just off Witchduck Road, the one-stop-shop of services for families and individuals experiencing homelessness will be open to the public.

This facility is the first of its kind in South Hampton Roads, as it includes: shelter, housing, a health clinic, cafeteria, learning facility, supportive services, and community resources.

The donation program is in partnership with the nonprofit Virginia Supportive Housing and they will be hosting a housewarming donation drive to help jump start the facility’s opening!

“Many of our clients are moving into their new homes directly from shelter or off the streets with not much more than the clothes on their back,” said Pam Shine, homeless system manager with Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation. “Having the basic items they need to make a fresh start will go a long way in making their new unit feel more like a home.”

Here’s what you need to know to get involved.

When: July 30 – Aug. 17

What to Donate: Please have all donated items be new and full sized

Bed Kits

-Twin sheets

-Twin blankets

-Pillow

-Twin comforter

Bath Kits

-Bath towel

-Hand towel

-Wash cloths

-Toilet brush

-Plunger

Kitchen Kit

-Small pot with Lid

-Small frying pan with lid

-4 plastic glasses

-4-piece dish set

-4-piece flatware

-Can opener

-Large serving spoon

-Large serving fork

-Dish towel

Cleaning Kit

-Glass cleaner

-Dish soap

-Toilet cleaner

-Disinfectant cleaning product

-Multipurpose cleaner

-Small bleach

-Small laundry detergent

-Package of sponges

-Broom

-Dust pan/brush set

Where to drop off donations: Any Virginia Beach Recreation Center

-Bayside Recreation Center 4500 First Court Road

-Bow Creek Recreation Center 3427 Club House Road

-Great Neck Recreation Center 2521 Shorehaven Drive

-Kempsville Recreation Center 800 Monmouth Lane

-Princess Anne Recreation Center 1400 Nimmo Parkway

-Seatack Recreation Center 141 S. Birdneck Road

-Williams Farm Recreation Center 5252 Learning Circle

Who: For more information you can visit their website or call Diane Hotaling at (757) 385-1278.

Donations are tax-deductible.

If you are homeless or at imminent risk of losing your housing, please call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at (757) 227-5932, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to connect with the City of Virginia Beach homeless services system.