Virginia Beach gym and non-profit team up to fight youth homelessness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There are hundreds of young people in Hampton Roads who don’t have a home to go to at the end of the day. A gym in Virginia Beach wants to change that.

The owners of SoldierFit in Virginia Beach are all about giving back to the community. But this event — raising money to end youth homelessness — is personal.

“This does exist, it’s a big issue in our area and all over the county,” said Vec Moravec, who co-owns the Virginia Beach SoldierFit gym with his wife, Carla. “My biological father was homeless most of his life.”

Moravec has dedicated himself to helping other people, both in the gym and in the community. He said, “Just because you use the ostrich method to bury your head doesn’t mean that it goes away. So we need to act on this and help out in anyway that we can with our community.”

Saturday, they are holding a boot camp fundraiser that is open to the public. All donations will go to Stand Up for Kids Hampton Roads.

“When people find out we actually have homeless youth out here, they’re kind of shocked to hear that because it’s not talked about a lot,” said Mark Stevens, who heads up the local chapter of the non-profit. “100 percent of that money will go to some type of program. Sometimes it’s just a bus pass, or it might buy a prescription they can’t afford to get that they need to regulate their life.”

Stevens says helping homeless kids and teens as soon as possible is key.

“If we take care of a homeless youth, it might not be a homeless adult,” he said. “Move them off the street now instead of later.”

That’s why they’re hoping you’ll run a lap or lift a weight, fighting back against youth homelessness.

Moravec said, “This really does exist and it’s right here on our own turf.”

Boot camp starts at 10:30 Saturday morning at the gym’s location on Holland Road. Anyone is welcome and all donations go to Stand Up for Kids.