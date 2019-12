Photo of Captain Donna Glover. Courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department is congratulating one of their own for her decades of service.

Captain Donna Glover is retiring after 31 years with the department.

She has helped the citizens of the resort city day in and day out– and now the department wishes her a happy and healthy retirement.

Captain Glover, thank you for your service.

