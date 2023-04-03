WYNNE, AR (WAVY) – Virginia Beach’s Operation Blessing U.S. Disaster Relief Team has deployed to Wynne, Arkansas to serve hot meals following the tornadoes.

On April 3 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., the team will be serving lunch at the Tabernacle of Faith New Testament Church, 706 W Union Avenue.

Starting April 4, Operation Blessing will be serving breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day except for Sunday.

Operation Blessing’s U.S. Disaster Relief Team is also currently deployed in Mississippi, helping residents to recover from a tornado that hit in February.

To donate to the relief efforts: https://www.ob.org/disaster-relief/.