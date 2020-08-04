Virginia Beach dealing with flooding from south winds

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tropical storm Isaias’ impacts may have been relatively tame in Virginia Beach compared to other storms, but southern sections of the city are still facing a recurrent enemy: flooding caused by southern winds pushing water in from Back Bay.

The Virginia Beach Police Department closed Sandbridge Road around 10 a.m. due to the flooding, which was “awful,” a resident told 10 On Your Side. A detour through the Dam Neck base was being set up.

Some more pictures from Sandbridge. People there just excited for that wind to shift @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/aUhxnnPulN — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) August 4, 2020

The WAVY weather team says the winds are expected to die down as the day progresses, but the wind isn’t expected to change directions Tuesday. The flooding is expected to subside some with the lesser winds.

The Lago Mar community Facebook page was reporting several trees down in addition to the flooding and no power. As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 50,000 were without power in Virginia Beach.

