Virginia Beach creates task force to figure out future of motorized scooters in city

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Motorized scooters are a popular way to get around Virginia Beach, but not everyone is a fan.

Some residents contacted 10 On Your Side and said the scooters are turning up in places they shouldn’t be.

The City of Virginia Beach says changes could be coming.

They’ve created a task force that’s focusing on the future of scooters in the city.

Lime scooters are zooming all around Virginia Beach but where they’re ending up has some people feeling sour.

A viewer sent in photos of the scooters on top of storm drains in the Great Neck Meadows neighborhood.

We’re told the scooters also ended up in front yards and tipped over on sidewalks.

The City of Virginia Beach tells 10 On Your Side it’s trying to learn from other cities like Norfolk and Richmond about how they handled the trendy mode of transportation.

“We have to try to find that balance,” said Brian Solis, a special projects manager for the city manager’s office.

The city created the Shared Mobility Services taskforce to do this.

Solis said they want feedback from residents and businesses on where the scooters should and shouldn’t be allowed, how to ensure rider safety and how to regulate them.

“There are a number of things that are not currently outlined in city code — everything from age of use to tandem riding to speed,” Solis said.

We’re told the city is looking into a permitting process for vendors and possibly designating areas to park the scooters.

Still, Solis said there’s not a “one-size-fits-all” answer.

“That’s why we’re trying to frame the discussion in those four areas to try to keep people focused so that we can have some tangible feedback to help guide our changes to our codes and policies,” Solis said.

A Lime spokesperson tells 10 On Your Side: “We have teams stationed in Hampton Roads that monitor sidewalks and park scooters appropriately when they are found in the middle of sidewalks or laid on the ground.”

The viewer who sent 10 On Your Side the photos said the scooters were picked up within an hour of notifying the company.

Lime says they’re thrilled to be serving Virginia Beach and they hope to be in the city for a long time,

The company also says it wants people to contact them if they see scooters improperly parked.

You can do through the phone number, website or email address listed on the scooters, through the app or through this help form.