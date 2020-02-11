Virginia Beach council to get briefing on Something in the Water 2020 plans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This year’s Something In the Water Festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is shaping up to be bigger and better.

Superstar and Beach native Pharrell Williams’ second take of the music festival is happening at the end of April, running the entire week from April 20-26.

Performances will happen Friday through Sunday, including artists like H.E.R., Beck, Post Malone and the Foo Fighters.

On Tuesday, City Council is expected to get a briefing on festival plans. Council documents show organizers are also focused on safety and transportation.

This year there will be more park and ride areas. Organizers hope to work with the city to use Princess Anne commons or NAS Oceana as potential options.

Next month, the city will consider renewing the school bus agreement to use public school buses for transportation.

Also this year the festival is asking for the community to get involved. Businesses, restaurants and food vendors can join the SITW Marketplace. Performers can apply to perform around the festival venue.

The deadline for that is this Friday, February 14.

