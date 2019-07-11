Virginia Beach company charged with violating Clean Water Act

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach sewer pump company has reached a plea agreement after violating the Clean Water Act, according to federal court documents.

The felony charge was filed against Forrest Sewer Pump Service, Inc. on Wednesday in the United States District Court Eastern District of Virginia.

Forrest Sewer Pump Service, Inc. is accused of violating the Clean Water Act from 2014 until July 21, 2016, by allegedly trucking and hauling wastewater and grease into the Hampton Roads Sanitation District sewage treatment system, according to court documents.

The company allegedly put the pollutants into “undesignated discharge points” in the sewage treatment system, which violated the Clean Water Act National Pretreatment Standards, court documents state.

In a statement sent to 10 On Your Side, the company says it reached the agreement with the Department of Justice, and that the violations happened under the former principal of the company, who died before indictments could be handed down.

“The Company has cooperated fully with the Department of Justice and the EPA and as part of the plea agreement has agreed to accept responsibility for the violations, and its new management is implementing an environmental compliance program and will undergo an environmental audit designed to make certain that the Company is in compliance with all applicable permit requirements,” the statement read.