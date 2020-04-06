Live Now
Virginia Beach car, music festival canceled due to COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach car and music festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Beach Music Cruise-In was scheduled for May 8 through May 10. The festival celebrates the nostalgia of classic cars and old school beach bands with a hot rod show and live concerts on 30th Street, according to the event’s website.

The Beach Music Cruise-In will take place again in 2021.

Those who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster will receive an automatic refund within 14 to 21 days, according to a Live! On Atlantic news release.

