Virginia Beach Blvd. improvements expected to begin Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are expected to begin roadway improvements on Virginia Beach Boulevard beginning Monday, according to Virginia Beach Public Works.

Crews will be milling, paving, and marking the westbound lanes from Rosemont Road to Thalia Road. Officials said drivers can expect this work from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each evening.

VIRGINIA BEACH: Expect road improvement work on Virginia Beach Blvd between Thalia Rd. & Rosemont Rd. overnight from 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. pic.twitter.com/5pyBVGUGcb — Madison Glassman (@MadisonG_WAVY) August 17, 2020

Officials said the project and the milling and paving operation will likely cause traffic delays, congestion and some construction noise. They said crews have place warning signs alerting drivers of the work.

Drivers can take I-264 as an alternate route.

All scheduled work is weather dependent.

Officials said Virginia Paving is the contractor and the work is expected to be completed by September 3, 2020.

