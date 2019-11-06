Virginia Beach animal shelter sees influx of dogs, needs residents to adopt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An animal shelter in Virginia Beach has seen an influx of dogs and needs people to adopt them.

The Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center says 45 dogs were given to them between November 1-4.

Jessica Wilde, the special operations supervisor, says the center already had a busy October and doesn’t know why they’ve seen an increase.

“It’s been quite a whirlwind for the past couple of weeks.”

As of Tuesday, there were 130 dogs in their shelters. The center’s capacity is 100.

“We don’t know what is driving this. It just happens sometimes when we get into this kind of cycle,” Wilde says. “We can’t keep an open kennel. We’ve been adopting out a lot of animals and sending them to rescue, which is what we need and want to continue, but as soon as we open up a kennel, another animal comes in.”

