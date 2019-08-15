Virginia Attorney General among 13 suing over public benefit immigration rule

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring attends a news conference in Washington. Virginians will elect members of the House of Delegates this year using a map seen as favorable to Democrats, according to a ruling Monday, June 17, 2019 by the U.S. Supreme Court. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, called the ruling a “big win for democracy in Virginia.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys general in 13 states, including Virginia, have filed a lawsuit challenging a Trump administration rule that’ll allow immigration officials to deny green cards to migrants who use public assistance, including food stamps or housing vouchers.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Richland, Washington, follows a similar one Tuesday by two California counties.

BREAKING: We have sued to block the Trump Administration's latest attack on legal immigrants. The so-called "public charge" overhaul announced on Monday is shameful and unlawful. pic.twitter.com/RwwoWSXYyu — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) August 14, 2019

Under new rules unveiled this week, Citizenship and Immigration Services will consider whether applicants have received public assistance among other factors such as education to determine whether to grant legal status.

The attorneys general argue the expansion will cause “irreparable harm” and deter noncitizens from seeking “essential” public assistance.

Related: Kamala Harris calls Trump immigration plan ‘shortsighted’

The lawsuit names the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. A spokesman didn’t return a message Wednesday.

The states involved are: Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington.