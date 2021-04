Virginia April 8 COVID-19 update: 1,928 new cases, 21 new deaths; 1K-plus still hospitalized due to virus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported just under 2,000 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths on Thursday, and saw its current COVID-19 hospitalizations increase again by 52 patients to 1,111 overall statewide.

Though Virginia has seen increases in COVID metrics, most of these new cases are in younger people, health officials say, which are now in the process of being vaccinated. All Virginians are eligible for a vaccine by April 18 at the latest.

For more information on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s vaccination page.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+1,928, 631,083 total), (1,469 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 17.2 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (+21, 10,436 total), recent increase in reporting but much lower than this winter

Current hospitalizations (+52 patients, 1,111 total), holding around 1,000 patients, slight uptick for about a week

Testing (6.3% 7-day average of positive tests), recent trend back up (about 17K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (4,414,376 total doses, 77,664 per day on average, 1,639,623 fully vaccinated, 34.1% with at least one dose, 19.2% fully vaccinated

Local cases

Accomack: 2,735 cases, 199 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+5 cases)

Chesapeake: 19,829 cases, 929 hospitalized, 278 deaths (+54 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1082 cases, 55 hospitalized, 30 deaths ( +1 cases)

Gloucester: 2,101 cases, 58 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 9,764 cases, 339 hospitalized, 161 deaths (+32 cases)

Isle of Wight: 2,976 cases, 137 hospitalized, 62 deaths (+6 cases)

James City County: 4,343 cases, 141 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 582 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 13,043 cases, 379 hospitalized, 214 deaths (+59 cases, +9 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 16,430 cases, 920 hospitalized, 239 deaths (+60 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 776 cases, 77 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+5 cases)

Poquoson: 833 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+9 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,499 cases, 629 hospitalized, 177 deaths (+21 cases, +3 deaths)

Southampton: 1,924 cases, 53 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 7,524 cases, 424 hospitalized, 180 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 33,801 cases, 1,476 hospitalized, 368 deaths (+96 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 719 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+8 cases)

York: 3,525 cases, 59 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+8 cases, +3 hospitalized)

