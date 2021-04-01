Virginia April 1 COVID-19 update: Local health departments open up vaccine availability, 1,825 new cases reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On the same day Gov. Ralph Northam announced all Virginians ages 16 and older would be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by April 18, local health departments expanded their vaccine eligibility.

Chesapeake announced they’re now opening up appointments for the general public, while Virginia Beach is opening up to 1c with the general public soon after.

Virginia did report 1,825 new cases and has seen cases tick up slightly, but that should drop back down as younger people and other people in the general public are vaccinated. 1,046 people still remain hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide.

Big news came this week when data from a new CDC study suggested that people fully-vaccinated with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinated don’t transmit the virus.

“Vaccinated people do not carry the virus — they don’t get sick,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Tuesday. That’s “not just in the clinical trials, but it’s also in real-world data.” The CDC however has not updated its official guidance at this time, and still recommends mask wearing in the meantime to ensure the virus isn’t spread.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+1,825, 620,801 total), (1,505 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 19.9 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (+16, 10,268 total), reported deaths down significantly after major input of past death certificates

Current hospitalizations (-2 patients, 1,046 total), recent bump back up, but trending down overall

Testing (6.1% 7-day average of positive tests), recent trend back up (about 18K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (3,850,838 total doses, 66,882 per day on average, 1,375,802 fully vaccinated, 30.1% with at least one dose, 16.1% fully vaccinated

Doses distributed (3,987,865 total), 100% first doses administered and 85.9 second doses administered

Local cases

Accomack: 2,710 cases, 199 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 19,537 cases, 917 hospitalized, 275 deaths (+34 cases, 2 hospitalized, 3 deaths)

Franklin: 1,064 cases, 55 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 2,058 cases, 58 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 9,565 cases, 335 hospitalized, 157 deaths (+42 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,929 cases, 135 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+10 cases)

James City County: 4,279 cases, 138 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+25 cases)

Mathews: 576 cases, 21 hospitalized, 12 deaths ( +1 case)

Newport News: 12,747 cases, 357 hospitalized, 208 deaths (+60 cases, 3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 16,208 cases, 897 hospitalized, 235 deaths (+75 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 758 cases, 76 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 806 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 8,355 cases, 624 hospitalized, 171 deaths (+17 cases, 1 death)

Southampton: 1,915 cases, 53 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 7,412 cases, 421 hospitalized, 176 deaths (+21 cases)

Virginia Beach: 33,253 cases, 1,440 hospitalized, 364 deaths (+87 cases, 15 hospitalized, 2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 682 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 3,458 cases, 57 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+19 cases)