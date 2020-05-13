Virginia ABC expands locations offering curbside pickup service

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – As part of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is offering the convenience of curbside pickup for customers at select locations across the state.
The service allows customers to pick up orders placed online without having to go into a store.
The new curbside pickup service rolled out on April 29 at a few stores and has expanded since then.
As of May 13, Virginia ABC listed 13 locations offering this service in Hampton Roads.
- Store 43 (Chesapeake), 236 Carmichael Way, Ste 304
- Store 48 (Williamsburg), 6497 Centerville Road, Ste 306
- Store 98 (Virginia Beach), 3312 Princess Anne Rd, Stes 839 & 841
- Store 148 (Williamsburg), Monticello Marketplace, 4640-6 Monticello Ave
- Store 188 (Virginia Beach), 4334 Holland Rd, Unit #4
- Store 256 (Virginia Beach), 1612 Laskin Road, Ste 774A
- Store 282 (Hampton), 2400 Cunningham Drive
- Store 290 (Grafton), 5226 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Unit 9
- Store 299 (Smithfield), 1917-19 South Church Street
- Store 307 (Virginia Beach), 957 & 959 Providence Square Ctr
- Store 320 (Williamsburg), 1244 Richmond Road
- Store 370 (Virginia Beach), 2181 Upton Drive, Ste 426
- Store 415 (Virginia Beach), 1340 N. Great Neck Road, Ste 1212
According to Virginia ABC, by June, they expect to have the service at most stores.
Customers can take advantage of curbside service by following these steps:
- Visit the Virginia ABC website.
- Select a store that offers curbside pickup.
- Place an order online at least two hours in advance of pickup.
- Schedule a pickup time.
For information about curbside pickup and a list of stores where the service is currently available, visit www.abc.virginia.gov/products/online-ordering.
