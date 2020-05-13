Virginia ABC expands locations offering curbside pickup service

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – As part of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is offering the convenience of curbside pickup for customers at select locations across the state.

The service allows customers to pick up orders placed online without having to go into a store.

The new curbside pickup service rolled out on April 29 at a few stores and has expanded since then.

As of May 13, Virginia ABC listed 13 locations offering this service in Hampton Roads.

According to Virginia ABC, by June, they expect to have the service at most stores.

Customers can take advantage of curbside service by following these steps:

Visit the Virginia ABC website.

Select a store that offers curbside pickup.

Place an order online at least two hours in advance of pickup.

Schedule a pickup time.

For information about curbside pickup and a list of stores where the service is currently available, visit www.abc.virginia.gov/products/online-ordering.

