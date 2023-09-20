You have a chance to tour a scientific research vessel in downtown Norfolk over the next couple of days.

The Virginia Institute of Marine Science has docked their Research Vessel Virginia at Nauticus through Saturday morning. The 93-ft vessel was purpose built for research.

The ship supports VIMS marine scientists, students and researchers from around the globe- helping to shed light on the unique ecosystem that is the Chesapeake Bay.

Public tours will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday – weather permitting.

Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 a.m.

“Since it launched in 2018, the R/V Virginia has supported VIMS marine scientists, students, and visiting researchers from around the globe, helping to reveal new insights about the Chesapeake Bay and the complexities of ecosystems within it,” said Captain John Olney. “These tours are a great opportunity to highlight for the public the work that has already been done and provide the public with a preview into the scientific endeavors that now sit on the horizon.”

You can RSVP for a place in the scheduled tours at bit.ly/VirginiaPublicTours.