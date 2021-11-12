Video: Suspect behind multiple break-ins overnight in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are asking for help to identify a burglary suspect who struck several locations in the town overnight.

Police say the suspect first broke into a residence in the 300 block of Coke Avenue around 11:14 p.m. Thursday night, and then broke into two business in the 1300 block and 800 block of North Broad Street early Friday morning.

Police say the alarm call in the 1300 block came in around 1:14 a.m. and the 800 block alarm came in around 1;39 a.m.

Surveillance video from one business shows the man in a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 252-482-5144.