VIDEO: One-month-old baby gorilla at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

by: WCMH

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has released a new video of a baby gorilla, Jamani, sleeping in her mother’s arms.

The female western lowland gorilla baby named Jamani was born just about a month ago to Cassie, and first-time father, Ktembe, according to the zoo.

The zoo website states that western lowland gorillas have a single birth every three to four years and gestation lasts between 255 and 265 days — or around 8.5 months.

Here is Jamani’s original birth announcement the zoo posted on Facebook. You can see how much she’s grown from these pictures.

