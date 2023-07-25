UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A stretch of Interstate 81 in Strasburg caught on fire this morning after what county officials have said was an apparent gas line explosion.

According to Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, a gas line exploded near Battlefield Road and Copp Road around 8:30 a.m. on July 25.

The sheriff’s office said the fire has been contained and there are brush fires in the area. No structures were affected, and the office has not been informed of any injuries.

All lanes, both north and southbound, were shut down for a time as units responded to the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, there were evacuations at the time of the explosion, but all residents have now been allowed to return home.

No other information is known at this time regarding the cause of the explosion.

Photo taken by a driver near the I-81 fire in Strasburg. (Photo: Michelle McVay)

The gas line fire on I-81 Strasburg as seen by a resident. (Photo: Casandra Huffman)

A photo of the I-81 Strasburg fire as seen by a driver. (Photo: Michelle McVay)

