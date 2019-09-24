Victims’ families visit site of Virginia Beach shooting before city releases investigation findings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been almost four months since the tragic day inside Building Two in Virginia Beach.

“Unfortunately we may never know the motive or all the answers,” said Virginia Beach City Auditor Lyndon Remias.

On Tuesday, Beach officials plan to release what they can from the investigation into the deadly mass shooting.

“Hopefully this process will allow members that have been impacted and the community that has been impacted to move forward,” Remias added.

Moving forward has been difficult. It is still hard to comprehend that a co-worker could kill 12 people and injure four.

“I want to know who is accountable,” said Jason Nixon. “There are many red flags leading up to this and started all this. The guy didn’t wake up in the morning and said I’m going to kill a bunch of people.”

Like many of the family members left behind, Jason Nixon has been on quest for answers. On Tuesday he had the chance to go back into Building Two to see the spot where his wife Katherine lost her life.

“It’s not the same building,” Nixon added. “There is no life in there. It’s dead. There is nothing there.”

The Nixon family was inside for an hour and spent some of that time in Kate’s office.

“It was tough,” Nixon said. “Kate’s office was where I would go all the time and sit with her before taking her out to lunch.”

Nixon soon hopes to find out why the shooting took place. He says he won’t stop until that happens.

“I want to know the truth.”

