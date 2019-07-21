Victim in overnight Hampton shooting expected to survive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An investigation is underway in Hampton after a man was shot Sunday morning.

Police say that the man walked into the Sentara Careplex around 5:30 a.m.

After further investigation, police say he had been shot several times in the 2700 block of N. Armistead Ave.

The investigation also reveals that the victim was in the parking lot of a business when he was shot.

Sgt. Williams says the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, but that police need your help finding the person that pulled the trigger.

He says there is no suspect information at this time and that the shooting victim is not cooperating with police.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.00.

