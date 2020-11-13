VHSL moving forward with winter sports season

(WAVY) When Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced his latest coronavirus restrictions that will limit public and private gatherings from 250 to 25 people, many speculated how this would affect the winter high school sports season.

The Virginia High School League was quick to respond and issued a statement that read:

“We want to make it very clear that the Governor’s order for reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to “spectators” and not participants at those events,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “Nothing in the order prevents VHSL member schools from holding contests.”

Winter sports season practices are scheduled to begin December 7, with games beginning three weeks later.

At least one school division in Virginia has opted out of the winter season. Richmond Public Schools will not participate.

Norfolk is the only school division in Hampton Roads that has not made a public comment about whether or not its schools will play this winter.

All other divisions say they plan to participate starting next month.